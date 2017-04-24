Notre Dame philosopher Alvin Plantinga wins Templeton Prize
In this Feb. 25, 2005, file photo, Notre Dame philosophy professor Alvin Plantinga speaks at a seminar in South Bend, Ind. Plantinga, whose writings over half a century made belief in god or a divine reality a serious option within academic philosophy, was announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, as the winner of the 2017 Templeton Prize, by the John Templeton Foundation.
