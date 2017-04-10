LGBT Employees Protected By Federal C...

LGBT Employees Protected By Federal Civil Rights Act, Appeals Court Rules

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WNED

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination, setting up a likely battle before the Supreme Court and gay rights advocates. Indiana teacher Kimberly Hively, shown here in 2015, filed a lawsuit alleging that Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend didn't hire her full time because she is a lesbian.

