Last person out of hospital after carbon monoxide pool leak
Officials say the last person hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in a southwestern Michigan hotel that killed a 13-year-old boy has been released. Lakeland Hospital in Niles says the hotel worker was released from the hospital Sunday after earlier being reported in good condition.
