Isaac Rochell Drafted by Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers waited until the seventh round to draft to pick the second Notre Dame player, Isaac Rochell. After a more than impressive NFL Combine and Notre Dame Pro Day, Isaac Rochell made his name known in the NFL.
