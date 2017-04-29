Isaac Rochell Drafted by Los Angeles ...

Isaac Rochell Drafted by Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers waited until the seventh round to draft to pick the second Notre Dame player, Isaac Rochell. After a more than impressive NFL Combine and Notre Dame Pro Day, Isaac Rochell made his name known in the NFL.

