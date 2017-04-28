Indiana cities rush to control wireless equipment
The South Bend Tribune reports that a plan approved by the Legislature will allow telecommunications companies to place equipment without a permit from local government. The legislation is awaiting Gov. Eric Holcomb's signature.
