High School Sweethearts Get Married 64 Years Later
Joyce Kevorkian and Jim Bowman, both 81, were high school sweethearts and prom dates from Illinois, but life took them down different paths. They went to different colleges, married different people and had their own families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|23 hr
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar 31
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar 29
|coco
|3
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12)
|Mar 16
|Ian
|6
|Muffet mcgraw
|Mar '17
|Jimmy
|2
|Honeywell Union vote (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Union proud
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC