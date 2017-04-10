Family accidentally ordered a tiny bed for their big dog
A true lesson in gratitude! The internet goes gaga over images of big golden retriever happily lying on a TINY dog bed that his owner ordered by mistake Despite the bed being far too small, Kenny embraced it immediately - showing his gratitude by sitting and laying down on it When shopping online, it can be easy to make a mistake. Most of the time, though, those mistakes are not nearly as adorable or hilarious as when a South Bend, Indiana family accidentally ordered a tiny bed for their big dog, Kenny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|23 hr
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar 31
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar 29
|coco
|3
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12)
|Mar 16
|Ian
|6
|Muffet mcgraw
|Mar '17
|Jimmy
|2
|Honeywell Union vote (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Union proud
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC