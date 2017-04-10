Child dies, 13 hurt after carbon monoxide leak at hotel pool
One child was killed and more than a dozen other people were injured in southwest Michigan on Saturday after a carbon monoxide leak in the indoor pool of a hotel in Niles. The leak was discovered Saturday morning at the Quality Inn & Suites after staff members glanced through the window of the hotel's indoor pool and saw several children unconscious, lying on the deck, according to a local report.
