Changing the Face of Beauty: Promoting models with disabilities
Grace Driscoll in an ad at a South Bend Walgreens store on Friday, April 14, 2017 as part of the "Changing the Face of Beauty" campaign promoting the use of models who have disabilities SOUTH BEND, Ind. - If you have shopped at Walgreens during the Easter season, you probably have seen their latest ad with two children who look like they're hatching out of Easter eggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
