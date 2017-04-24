Bids Opened for Spring Street & Sidew...

Bids Opened for Spring Street & Sidewalk Project and Microsurface Street Projects

Walsh and Kelly Inc. from South Bend had the low bid for the Spring Street and Sidewalk Projects while Pavement Solutions Inc. of Middletown was the only bidder for the microsurface projects. Monday evening the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety opened bids for the street and sidewalk program.

