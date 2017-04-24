Bids Opened for Spring Street & Sidewalk Project and Microsurface Street Projects
Walsh and Kelly Inc. from South Bend had the low bid for the Spring Street and Sidewalk Projects while Pavement Solutions Inc. of Middletown was the only bidder for the microsurface projects. Monday evening the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety opened bids for the street and sidewalk program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr 15
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar 31
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar 29
|coco
|3
|Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Ian
|6
|Muffet mcgraw
|Mar '17
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC