Appeals Court Upholds That Civil Rights Act Applies To LGBT Workers

LGBQT advocates expect that the question of whether U.S. civil rights law applies to LGBQT people will soon reach the Supreme Court, which has the power to overturn a series of non-discrimination laws, or lack thereof, in 50 states, as it did when same-sex marriage was legalised nationwide in 2015. The case was brought forward by plaintiff Kimberly Hively , who filed a lawsuit against Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend, Indiana in 2014 in which she claimed that the school declined to offer her a full-time position after her colleagues witnessed her kissing her girlfriend goodbye in her vehicle one morning.

