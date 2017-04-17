a oeSafe spaces,a Notre Dame edition: Whoa s afraid of Mike Pence?
At the beginning of their first terms in office, US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were invited to speak at the University of Notre Dame's commencement ceremonies in South Bend, Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr 15
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar 31
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar 29
|coco
|3
|Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Ian
|6
|Muffet mcgraw
|Mar '17
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC