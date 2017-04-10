2 Seattle Catholic schools make computer learning work
In an effort to attract more students, St. Therese, a Catholic school in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood, decided several years ago to bet its future on blended learning, a teaching approach in which computers share the instructional load with teachers. Five years later, enrollment is up, and so is student achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|23 hr
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar 31
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar 29
|coco
|3
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12)
|Mar 16
|Ian
|6
|Muffet mcgraw
|Mar '17
|Jimmy
|2
|Honeywell Union vote (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Union proud
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC