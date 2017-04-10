Jeep Shots

This beachside '12 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon belongs to Jacqueline Davis of St. Augustine Beach, Florida. It's outfitted with a Rock Krawler Suspension 3 1/2-inch lift and Bilstein 5100 shocks, which easily allow the Jeep to clear the 35-inch Toyo Open Country mud terrains.

