South Bend Council Allows Zoning Changes Despite Opposition
Feb. 14 -- SOUTH BEND -- South Bend Common Council Monday night approved rezoning requests needed to build a new industrial facility at Adams and Mayflower roads and a Dollar General store on Lincoln Way West , despite opposition to both projects from neighbors. The council had postponed a final vote on both projects at its last meeting Jan. 23 to give the developers more time to address critics' concerns.
