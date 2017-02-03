Robinson continues Tech's record-setting pace at Meyo
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-The Tennessee Tech track and field squad carried over their success from day one on to day two of the Meyo Invitational. Highlighting the day's action was a Na'Asha Robinson first place finish in the a SOUTH BEND, Ind.-The Tennessee Tech track and field squad carried over their success from day one on to day two of the Meyo Invitational.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for ruth ann conley
|6 hr
|flemingsburg ky
|1
|Anyone know Ashley Selner ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC