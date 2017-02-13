Overcoming Tragedy
"I wish all people could know the joy of having a child with special needs." The woman offering her testimony at a women's retreat ended her story with this sentence, one that has reverberated in my mind for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Digest.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would You Vote For Donald Trump? (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mtli
|3
|looking for ruth ann conley
|Feb 4
|flemingsburg ky
|1
|Anyone know Ashley Selner ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC