Is anti-Trump furor papering over Dem...

Is anti-Trump furor papering over Democrats' working-class woes?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Gobsmacked by their base's ferocious rejection of Donald Trump's presidency, the candidates to chair the Democratic Party scrambled Saturday to show how devoted they are to the cause. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez bragged to the Democratic National Committee's "future forum" about racing to airport protests in Houston and then San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would You Vote For Donald Trump? (Apr '16) 10 hr Mtli 3
looking for ruth ann conley Feb 4 flemingsburg ky 1
Anyone know Ashley Selner ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan 17 Feeltherush2 35
Help Dec '16 Good guy 1
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec '16 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC