Details of fatal stolen SUV crash revealed in South Bend
St. Joseph County officials have identified two teenagers who died after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree while police chased it. Sixteen-year-old Samuel Phillips died at the hospital and his brother, 15-year-old Jermaine Fleming, died on the scene Tuesday morning.
