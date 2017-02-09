Details of fatal stolen SUV crash rev...

Details of fatal stolen SUV crash revealed in South Bend

St. Joseph County officials have identified two teenagers who died after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree while police chased it. Sixteen-year-old Samuel Phillips died at the hospital and his brother, 15-year-old Jermaine Fleming, died on the scene Tuesday morning.

