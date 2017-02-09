Democrats come to Detroit to talk about their future
The forum will feature several candidates for the party's open chairman seat. Among them is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana "There are a lot of issues, even if we had won the White House, we would be in trouble," says Buttigieg, "Now's the time for our party to really look to the future."
