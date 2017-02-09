Democrats come to Detroit to talk abo...

Democrats come to Detroit to talk about their future

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Michigan Radio

The forum will feature several candidates for the party's open chairman seat. Among them is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana "There are a lot of issues, even if we had won the White House, we would be in trouble," says Buttigieg, "Now's the time for our party to really look to the future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for ruth ann conley Feb 4 flemingsburg ky 1
Anyone know Ashley Selner ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan 17 Feeltherush2 35
Help Dec '16 Good guy 1
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec '16 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec '16 Local 1
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC