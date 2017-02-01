Dark Horse DNC candidate:Party has to evolve
The Democratic Party needs to innovate and restructure to compete with the Republicans under President Trump, a leading contender for Democratic National Committee chairman said in an interview. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., told the Washington Examiner that Democrats lost touch with heartland voters in the last election and said it wonA t win going forward without reconnecting with a constituency that historically formed the backbone of the party.
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Ashley Selner ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
