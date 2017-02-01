Dark Horse DNC candidate:Party has to evolve

The Democratic Party needs to innovate and restructure to compete with the Republicans under President Trump, a leading contender for Democratic National Committee chairman said in an interview. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., told the Washington Examiner that Democrats lost touch with heartland voters in the last election and said it wonA t win going forward without reconnecting with a constituency that historically formed the backbone of the party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.