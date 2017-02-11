Courts question distinction between sex, sexuality in discrimination cases
Kim Hively had been teaching math for more than 14 years as an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech Community College when, in 2014, she found herself without a job. She sued the college, claiming she was discriminated against based on her sexual orientation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would You Vote For Donald Trump? (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Mtli
|3
|looking for ruth ann conley
|Feb 4
|flemingsburg ky
|1
|Anyone know Ashley Selner ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC