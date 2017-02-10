Chicago architect preps Studebaker bu...

Chicago architect preps Studebaker building for 21st-century

23 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Gordon Gill is an internationally known architect based in Chicago whose firm has designed some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. He's also leading the renovation of the former Studebaker Corp. assembly plant at 635 S. Lafayette Blvd. in South Bend for 21st-century high-technology uses.

