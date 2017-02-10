Chicago architect preps Studebaker building for 21st-century
Gordon Gill is an internationally known architect based in Chicago whose firm has designed some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. He's also leading the renovation of the former Studebaker Corp. assembly plant at 635 S. Lafayette Blvd. in South Bend for 21st-century high-technology uses.
