2 teens die, 2 critical after South B...

2 teens die, 2 critical after South Bend stolen SUV crash

16 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Authorities in South Bend say two teenagers have died and two others have been hospitalized in critical condition after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree while police chased it. The names of the teenagers haven't been released.

