Your Annual Reminder That Winter Tire...

Your Annual Reminder That Winter Tires Are a Good Idea

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Car and Driver

While longtime readers of Car and Driver know our stance on winter tires-if you live where it's snowy and icy for a good chunk of the winter, get a set, full stop-there are nevertheless those drivers for whom the thought of installing them in place of a good set of all-seasons may seem like an insult to their driving abilities. After all, many who grew up in colder climates have spent years exercising and honing winter driving skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) 7 hr Feeltherush2 35
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec '16 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec '16 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC