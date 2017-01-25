Women's March makes history
Millions of people across the globe gathered to march in support of women, with Goshen College students in the midst. The main march was in Washington D.C., with sister marches across the nation and in other countries including France, India and even Antarctica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Goshen College Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Ashley Selner ?
|Tue
|Powerman4000
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC