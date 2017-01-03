Viral Video Captures White JCPenney E...

Viral Video Captures White JCPenney Employee Putting Black Girl In Headlock

Thursday Jan 5

Indiana affiliate WNDU reports the girl was shopping with her family on December 30 at University Park Mall outside of South Bend, Indiana, when the unnamed employee in the video reportedly told the group they did not belong there, and asked them to leave. While exiting, the girl allegedly knocked over a display and the employee placed her in a headlock - causing her stomach and bra to be exposed.

