South Benda s 34-year-old mayor makes his case for leading the DNC
Amid the landscape of red Midwestern states and aging pool of Democratic politicians, Pete Buttigieg sticks out. The 34-year-old Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is trying out his appeal to national Democrats, tossing his name into the race for DNC chair last week.
