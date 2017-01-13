South Benda s 34-year-old mayor makes...

South Benda s 34-year-old mayor makes his case for leading the DNC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Amid the landscape of red Midwestern states and aging pool of Democratic politicians, Pete Buttigieg sticks out. The 34-year-old Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is trying out his appeal to national Democrats, tossing his name into the race for DNC chair last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec '16 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec '16 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC