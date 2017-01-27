South Bend area residents serve notices over flood damages

Thirty property owners south of South Bend have served the city, St. Joseph County and the state with tort claim notices over flooding damages. The South Bend Tribune reports attorney Charles Rice sent the notices, a precursor to a lawsuit, about five months after record-setting rain hit the area August 15 and 16. The notices say the property owners suffered severe and destructive floods due to the negligence of governmental entities responsible for controlling increased runoff from a recently completed highway project.

