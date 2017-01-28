Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Annou...

Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Announces Auditions for Summer 2017

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Auditions and interviews will be held on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 for the 2017 Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival . The Festival seeks community and student actors, musicians , technicians, and production management.

