Notre Dame Football: Tarean Folston To Enter 2017 NFL Draft

Senior running back, Tarean Folston is leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and will enter the 2017 NFL Draft . Folston had already been in South Bend for the past four years, but a devastating injury in the first game of the 2015 season against the Texas Longhorns ended his season, and altered his career.

