Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Upcoming Visits
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff has been very busy on the road lately. They've been dropping by talented recruit's homes and high schools in a strong effort to round out their 2017 recruiting class that ranks 12th on 247 Sports currently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at One Foot Down.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC