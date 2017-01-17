Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Staff Working Hard To Flip Commits To The Fighting Irish
As soon as the football recruiting "dead period" ended, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff hit the road to visit their current commits, as well as several recruits committed elsewhere. A good number of those recruits were offered scholarships to play in South Bend, and some are working on visiting before signing day.
