No. 12 UVA Faces No. 14 ND Tuesday

No. 12 UVA Faces No. 14 ND Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

The Virginia Men's Basketball team will travel to South Bend Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who are tied atop the ACC standings at 6-1 in conference. Virginia comes into the game at 15-3 and 5-2 in the ACC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Ashley Selner ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan 17 Feeltherush2 35
Help Dec '16 Good guy 1
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec '16 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec '16 Local 25
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC