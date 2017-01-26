No. 12 UVA Faces No. 14 ND Tuesday
The Virginia Men's Basketball team will travel to South Bend Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who are tied atop the ACC standings at 6-1 in conference. Virginia comes into the game at 15-3 and 5-2 in the ACC.
