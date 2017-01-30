Man sentenced for 2016 murder of 8-month-old
A Benton Harbor man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of an 8-month-old boy last year. Brandon Beshires was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, South Bend, Ind.
