Keith Ellison picks ex-DNC Latino as press secretary
Rep. Keith Ellison , a leading candidate to head the Democratic National Committee , hired the organization's former Western regional communications director Wednesday to be the national press secretary for his chairmanship bid. Ellison picked Walter Garcia, 25, who has worked at the DNC since 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|34
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC