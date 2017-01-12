Keith Ellison picks ex-DNC Latino as ...

Keith Ellison picks ex-DNC Latino as press secretary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hill

Rep. Keith Ellison , a leading candidate to head the Democratic National Committee , hired the organization's former Western regional communications director Wednesday to be the national press secretary for his chairmanship bid. Ellison picked Walter Garcia, 25, who has worked at the DNC since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec '16 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec '16 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC