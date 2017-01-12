Is the next DNC chairman more likely ...

Is the next DNC chairman more likely to be Muslim, Hispanic, or gay?

Sunday Jan 8

The race for DNC chairman is shaping up to a race among Congressman Keith Ellison, who is Muslim; South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg , who is gay; and Tom Perez, the former head of the civil rights division at the Obama Justice Department. Mayor Buttigieg didn't reveal to voters that he was gay when first running for office, but they sure found out after he was elected , when he immediately pushed a bill that forces private businesses to hire men dressed as women and reportedly allows disguised boys into girls' bathrooms.

