Indiana mayor makes case for a fresh face ...
Tom Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is embracing the idea of being of being considered the "wild card" in the race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee. For the second time in as many weeks, Mr. Buttigieg shared a stage Wednesday with six other contenders for chairman, including favorites Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Labor Secretary Tom Perez, for a debate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Tue
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC