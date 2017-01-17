Indiana mayor makes case for a fresh ...

Indiana mayor makes case for a fresh face ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Tom Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is embracing the idea of being of being considered the "wild card" in the race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee. For the second time in as many weeks, Mr. Buttigieg shared a stage Wednesday with six other contenders for chairman, including favorites Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Labor Secretary Tom Perez, for a debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Tue Feeltherush2 35
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec '16 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec '16 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec '16 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC