in the Mood a 1940's Musical Review C...

in the Mood a 1940's Musical Review Comes to Morris Performing Arts Center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

IN THE MOOD, the show that celebrates America's Greatest Generation through the music of Glenn Miller , Tommy Dorsey , Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman , Harry James , Erskine Hawkins, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and other idols of the 1940s, is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, with two performances at 2:00 p.m. IN THE MOOD takes a look at America's Swing Era, the last time when everyone listened and danced to the same style of music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec 10 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec 6 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec 6 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec '16 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC