in the Mood a 1940's Musical Review Comes to Morris Performing Arts Center

IN THE MOOD, the show that celebrates America's Greatest Generation through the music of Glenn Miller , Tommy Dorsey , Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman , Harry James , Erskine Hawkins, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and other idols of the 1940s, is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, with two performances at 2:00 p.m. IN THE MOOD takes a look at America's Swing Era, the last time when everyone listened and danced to the same style of music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.