IN Dept. Could Stop Responding if Town Doesn't Pay for Services
Jan. 12--OSCEOLA -- Penn Township Fire Department officials say more than $200,000 was spent last year to respond to about 180 emergency medical calls in the town of Osceola, which didn't pay anything for those services. And now Penn township officials -- who say they've tried for years to get Osceola to pay for emergency medical services -- are so fed up that they've told the town they might quit serving it altogether if it doesn't agree to a contract.
