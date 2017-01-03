Gay South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Bu...

Gay South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Joins Race for Democratic National Committee Chair

Pete Buttigieg, the out gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced he is running for chairman of the Democratic National Committee in a video released Thursday. Buttigieg, 34, was considering entering the race last month and said he received phone calls from DNC members both in his home state and nationally.

