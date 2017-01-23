Gallery: Inauguration moments

Gallery: Inauguration moments

Friday Jan 20

Donald Trump supporters stand on the West front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before the swearing-in ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump supporters stand on the West front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before the swearing-in ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Jeff Bruce of Boston holds a sign while waiting in line for security on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Protesters join together for a rally and march against the incoming administration of President-elect Trump on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Dusk falls on the presidential inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

