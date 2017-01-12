Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals live score updates, time, TV, live stream
Matt Farrell of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish shoots as Anas Mahmoud of the Louisville Cardinals defends over the top at Purcell Pavilion on January 4, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|34
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC