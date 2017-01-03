Downtown South Bend's January First F...

Downtown South Bend's January First Fridays Features "Winter Wonderland"

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

Downtown South Bend Inc.'s January First Fridays celebrates "Winter Wonderland" this Friday, January 6th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Free entertainment, live demonstrations, food & drink specials, and other activities can be found throughout downtown South Bend within the 40 participating businesses. Winter Wonderland will celebrate the excitements of winter downtown.

