Downtown South Bend's January First Fridays Features "Winter Wonderland"

Downtown South Bend Inc.'s January First Fridays celebrates "Winter Wonderland" this Friday, January 6th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Free entertainment, live demonstrations, food & drink specials, and other activities can be found throughout downtown South Bend within the 40 participating businesses. Winter Wonderland will celebrate the excitements of winter downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.