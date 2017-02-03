Downtown South Bend's February First Fridays Features "Fire & Ice"

Downtown South Bend Inc.'s February First Fridays celebrates "Fire & Ice" this Friday, February 3rd from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Free entertainment, live demonstrations, food & drink specials, and other activities can be found throughout downtown South Bend within the 38 participating businesses. February's "Fire & Ice" themed First Fridays will have ice carvers, 500 luminaries lining Michigan Street, and a special fireworks show that will include a choreographed River Lights presentation.

