Downtown South Bend's February First Fridays Features "Fire & Ice"
Downtown South Bend Inc.'s February First Fridays celebrates "Fire & Ice" this Friday, February 3rd from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Free entertainment, live demonstrations, food & drink specials, and other activities can be found throughout downtown South Bend within the 38 participating businesses. February's "Fire & Ice" themed First Fridays will have ice carvers, 500 luminaries lining Michigan Street, and a special fireworks show that will include a choreographed River Lights presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Ashley Selner ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan 17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC