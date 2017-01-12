Democrats hope Rust Belt mayor will lead them out of Midwest wilderness
Bruised and beaten in middle America after the presidential election, Democrats are vetting Pete Buttigieg as the next DNC chairman. And so far, they're pretty impressed with the mayor from South Bend, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|34
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC