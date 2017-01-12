Could a small city Indiana mayor be the next DNC chair?
Pete Buttigieg might be the mayor of a Midwestern city that boasts a population of just over 100,000, but he has the potential to appeal to a much wider audience. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks to a South Bend Tribune reporter regarding interest in the Democratic National Committee chairman position Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|34
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC