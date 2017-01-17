Bremen Police Arrest 2 for DWS
About 3:30 Officer Trent Stouder stopped 46 year old Jason Reynolds of Walkerton in the 100 block of North Bowen Street. Officer Stouder also arrested 20 year old Jamayah I Fields of South Bend just before 10 in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|7 hr
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC