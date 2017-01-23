Assistant Secretary Robinson Travels ...

Assistant Secretary Robinson Travels to the University of Notre Dame

Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations David Robinson will travel to South Bend, Indiana to meet with academic researchers at the University of Notre Dame from January 24-25. He will meet with leadership of the Keough School of Global Affairs and Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, deliver a lecture to the student body, and participate in an interview with Notre Dame Magazine.

