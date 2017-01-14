After a bruising defeat, Democrats are hunting for a new leader
The candidates vying to be the next leader of the Democratic National Committee agree on one thing: The party needs a major overhaul. Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez described the organization as a "fixer-upper."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Tue
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec '16
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec '16
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec '16
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC